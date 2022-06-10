EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expected to break record highs this weekend as a high pressure system takes over.

Forecast for Saturday 06/11/2022

We are expected to break Saturday’s record high of 106 degrees set in 2021. We will come close to the record high Sunday as highs are expected to stay above 105 degrees through at least Monday.

Forecast for 06/10/2022

Rain chances are expected to return Sunday and Monday before drying out slightly Tuesday.

Another round of storms are expected Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines:

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.