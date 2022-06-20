El Paso had flooding in Central El Paso, a Flood Advisory in Tornillo/Fabens and heavy rainfall drenched parts of the Sun City Monday evening.

Another round is expected to move through El Paso Tuesday.

This is why the Borderland Area is under a Flood Watch until Wednesday morning.

This means flash floods are very much possible during this time frame from the heavy downpours expected.

When a Flood Warning is issued, make sure to seek higher ground immediately and never try to cross a flooded roadway. Remember the saying “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Moisture is expected to slowly move out of the region by Wednesday afternoon and through the rest of the workweek.

Rain chances return Sunday through much of next week, so make sure to stock up on sandbags!

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: