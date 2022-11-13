EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready to see its first freeze of the season this week.

On average, El Paso sees its first freeze November 13th, but this year we expect to see it November 16th.

This comes as we see a series of cold fronts moving in, with the first one arriving Monday. This cold front is expected to produce breezy conditions and a slight cool down.

The second back door cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday, and drop afternoon highs to the upper 50s.

The cold air lingering behind the back door cold front is expected to bring afternoon highs down to the low 50s Wednesday, with overnight lows below freezing.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s through the rest of the workweek.

