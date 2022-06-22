EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Our monsoonal flow will shift west, allowing for drier conditions this week in El Paso.

I have added a very slight chance for rain Thursday morning, before we clear up through Saturday.

Forecast for 06/22/2022

The Sun City is expecting temperatures to slowly warm to near average these next few days, as cloud cover is expected to help us stay in the mid 90s.

Rain chances are expected to return Sunday, with the best chances of rain Monday and Tuesday.

This means flooding will continue to be a threat next week.

Make sure to grab those sandbags while we stay dry, before severe storms are expected Monday and Tuesday.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

