EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A strong winter storm system passed through the Borderland region Monday, dropping temperatures to the low 50s in the afternoon and into the 30s overnight.

This cold air mass is expected to linger through at least Wednesday afternoon, before allowing temperatures to warm back into the 70s and even 80s this coming weekend.

For Halloween, we expect a forecast high of 60° around 4pm, with temperatures slowly cooling.

As the sun sets, we expect temperatures to slowly drop to the 50s, so if you are trick-or-treating Tuesday, make sure to keep a jacket handy.

Overnight lows Monday night into Tuesday and Tuesday night into Wednesday are expected to stay in the 30s, so make sure to keep your outdoor pets warm.

We should be back to seasonal by the end of next week.

Stay safe and up to date with all your weather updates on KTSM 9 News on air and online.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.