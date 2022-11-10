EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is going to see cool air linger for the rest of the week and part of the weekend thanks to a cold front that arrived Wednesday night.

Forecast for 11/10/2022

Temperatures are expected to stay in the low 60s before warming to seasonal conditions Sunday.

A series of cold fronts are expected to arrive next week, dropping afternoon highs to the 50s.

Breezy conditions and rain chances are expected to return next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.



