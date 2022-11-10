EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is going to see cool air linger for the rest of the week and part of the weekend thanks to a cold front that arrived Wednesday night.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the low 60s before warming to seasonal conditions Sunday.
A series of cold fronts are expected to arrive next week, dropping afternoon highs to the 50s.
Breezy conditions and rain chances are expected to return next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- Nevada Senate race on knife’s edge as majority hangs in the balance
- Passenger train and farm truck collision reported in Tornillo
- $12K worth of items stolen from Denver Nugget player’s Indianapolis hotel room
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cool weather this weekend
- Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 10, 2022
- Feds said Lubbock man was ‘on his way’ to becoming Anna Delvey