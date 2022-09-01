El Paso is expected to see rain chances decreasing just in time for our Labor Day weekend.

Forecast for 09/01/2022

However, we still expect a slight chance for an isolated storm Friday through Monday. The good news is that these storms are not expected to be widespread.

Temperatures are also expected to stay below average and in the upper 80s.

Looking ahead, tropical moisture is expected to return, allowing for widespread rain and possible heavy rainfall.

This means we could see the possibility of flooding Wednesday and Thursday of next week as a cold front is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 80s.

Make sure you are keeping sandbags handy and ready to go for next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest headlines: