A cold front rolled through the Borderland area Wednesday, producing strong winds.

Forecast for 02/23/2022

The winds are expected to subside Thursday, giving way for much cooler weather.

Afternoon highs are expected to drop below average and into the 50s.

Temperatures will quickly rebound to the 70s this weekend and could potentially warm for the first time this year to the 80s by Thursday of next week.

