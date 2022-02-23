A cold front rolled through the Borderland area Wednesday, producing strong winds.
The winds are expected to subside Thursday, giving way for much cooler weather.
Afternoon highs are expected to drop below average and into the 50s.
Temperatures will quickly rebound to the 70s this weekend and could potentially warm for the first time this year to the 80s by Thursday of next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold afternoon Thursday
- Area Round: boys high school basketball playoff schedule
- Biden to unveil ‘further consequences’ over Russia’s military operation in Ukraine
- Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine, explosions heard
- Stock futures sink, oil spikes after Putin announces invasion of Ukraine