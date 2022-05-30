EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a windy and gusty Memorial Day we are nearing 100s again and exepecting thunderstorms later in the week.

Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the upper 90s and winds will diminish.

Wednesday we are hitting 100 degrees, but come Thursday a backdoor cold front will move in and bring scattered thunderstorm chances.

Friday will be similar to Thursday, with temperatures ranging in lower 90s.

Next weekend will once again be dry, hot and windy.