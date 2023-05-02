EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A storm system could produce rain chances Wednesday and Thursday before drying out for the rest of the week.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s through the next 9 days.
Winds are expected to return Saturday of this weekend.
Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:
