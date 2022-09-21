El Paso is expecting to see highs in the upper 90s for the next several days.

Forecast for 09/21/2022

A high pressure system is taking over our area and producing calm conditions, mostly clear skies and warm temperatures.

A cold front is expected to arrive and bring down afternoon temperatures to the upper 80s.

Rain chances are also expected to return next week thanks to this cold front.

