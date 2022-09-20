A high pressure system will continue to take over, keeping the city warm and dry just in time for the first day of Fall Wednesday.

Rain chances are expected to be limited Wednesday, with dry conditions Thursday through the rest of the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to stay well above average these next few days

A cold front is expected to move in next week, dropping afternoon highs to the mid 80s starting Monday.

Rain chances will continue to stay limited as the cold front approaches next week.

