WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: Extreme heat settling in for next several days

Excessive Heat Warning issued for El Paso County

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The National Weather Service of El Paso announced early Friday morning, El Paso County would now be under an Excessive Heat Warning due to dangerously high temperatures expected to last into the weekend.

The NWS also announcing Friday an extension for the heat advisory set this past Wednesday, which will now last into Monday of next week.

Dangerously hot conditions are expected to develop during the afternoon in El Paso County with temperatures reaching or exceeding 110 degrees and morning temperatures over 75 degrees for both Friday and Saturday.

The Excessive Heat Warning, from 6 AM this morning to 6 AM MDT Sunday. For the Heat Advisory, from 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM Monday.

