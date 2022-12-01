El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Evolve Federal Credit Union is hosting its 3rd annual ’12 Days of Wishes’ campaign benefiting Make-A-Wish.

In 2021, Evolve FCU was able to reach its goal of $3,000 due to generous donors, earning $3,140 in total. Evolve says the fundraiser is a celebration designed to inspire and share stories which fuel the passion for Make-A-Wish. The credit union is inviting the community to join their journey in granting wishes for kids with critical illnesses. There are currently 95 El Paso wish kids who are waiting for their wishes to come true.

Courtesy of Evolve Federal Credit Union

Evolve FCU says its goal is $3,000 this year, which will be used to help wish kids of El Paso. Donations to ’12 Days of Wishes’ can be made online at http://site.wish.org/goto/evolvefcu2022.