EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Evolve Federal Credit Union (FCU) hosted its second quarter Social Purpose event, Monkey Rockin’ Summer, Thursday, June 8 at Monkey Rock in West El Paso.

Courtesy of Evolve Federal Credit Union

The event, which was private and closed to the public, was created to kick off summer break for the children belonging to Evolve’s partner organizations.

Each organization was allowed to invite 35 of their guests to enjoy the private event. A total of seven organizations were in attendance.

The private booking included mini golf, monkey bays with virtual reality sports, a jungle gym and bowling. Each guest received a $10 game card for the arcades, and food was also included in the buyout package which consisted of a variety of pizzas, pasta, salad bar, desserts and unlimited drinks.

Organizations included in this event were the Child Crisis Center, Candlelighters, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Make-A-Wish of El Paso, The Children Miracle Network and The Center Against Sexual and Family Violence.

The Family Service Coordinator from Candlelighters Hilda Menefee stated, “Outings like these mean a lot to the families as these are outings they cannot afford, especially the large families with multiple children.” It is an honor for evolve FCU to be able to support these families and children’s organizations through its Social Purpose.”

In July, Evolve FCU will also be working together with the Children’s Miracle Network to host a digital fundraiser in effort to support the local children’s hospital.

For more information about Evolve FCU’s Social Purpose and events please visit here.