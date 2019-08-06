Events & Vigils planned for Walmart shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —

Tuesday, August 6

  • Community canned food drive – Tuesday through Thursday;
    • Drop off Locations: Mesa Street Grill, Palomino Tavern, Rubiks Arcade Bar, Rad Arcade (Las Cruces)
    • Canned food and non-perishable food items and toiletries accepted. Will be donated to victims and their families.

Wednesday, August 7

  • Community Candlelight Vigil; 8 p.m. – Hooter’s parking lot behind Walmart off of Sunmount Drive.

Thursday, August 8

  • None scheduled at this time

Friday, August 9

  • None scheduled at this time

Saturday, August 10

  • Horses Unlimited Rescue Memorial Ride; 8 a.m. – 15415 Buckweat St.
    • 2-hour trail ride
    • Bring your own horse, tack up at 7 a.m.
    • $20 per person to benefit victims
    • Questions: (915) 491-7653

Sunday, August 11

  • El Paso Legends Charity Soccer Game; 7 p.m. game – Socorro Athletic Complex.
    • All proceeds benefit six Walmart shooting victims who were members of the soccer community. Cash donations.

Thursday, August 15

  • Clint Black Concert; 5-11 p.m.; Speaking Rock
    • The outdoor concert is FREE and open to all ages. Cash sales proceeds will go in full to the Paso Del Norte Foundation’s Victim Fund.

