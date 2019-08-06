Events & Vigils planned for Walmart shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —
Tuesday, August 6
- Community canned food drive – Tuesday through Thursday;
- Drop off Locations: Mesa Street Grill, Palomino Tavern, Rubiks Arcade Bar, Rad Arcade (Las Cruces)
- Canned food and non-perishable food items and toiletries accepted. Will be donated to victims and their families.
Wednesday, August 7
- Community Candlelight Vigil; 8 p.m. – Hooter’s parking lot behind Walmart off of Sunmount Drive.
Thursday, August 8
- None scheduled at this time
Friday, August 9
- None scheduled at this time
Saturday, August 10
- Horses Unlimited Rescue Memorial Ride; 8 a.m. – 15415 Buckweat St.
- 2-hour trail ride
- Bring your own horse, tack up at 7 a.m.
- $20 per person to benefit victims
- Questions: (915) 491-7653
Sunday, August 11
- El Paso Legends Charity Soccer Game; 7 p.m. game – Socorro Athletic Complex.
- All proceeds benefit six Walmart shooting victims who were members of the soccer community. Cash donations.
Thursday, August 15
- Clint Black Concert; 5-11 p.m.; Speaking Rock
- The outdoor concert is FREE and open to all ages. Cash sales proceeds will go in full to the Paso Del Norte Foundation’s Victim Fund.