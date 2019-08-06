Events & Vigils planned for Walmart shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - On Tuesday, the law enforcement will begin the next step in clearing the Cielo Vista Walmart crime scene and the City of El Paso will transition to the healing process in the community.

Beginning Tuesday, people whose vehicles were in the Cielo Vista Walmart parking lot at the time of the shooting can begin picking them up. The cars belong to some of the victims, witnesses, and employees of Walmart were unable to move their cars over the last three days.