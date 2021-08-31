Events to help bring awareness of suicide among veterans set for Suicide Prevention Month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – September is Suicide Prevention Month and the El Paso Veterans Affairs is sharing how you can help save a veteran’s life.

The VA said nationally 18 veterans die from suicide every day. About 11 of them did not engage in VA health care services most do not participate in health care services. The VA is trying to bring awareness to avoid so many suicide’s among veterans.

“Veterans do not have to be alone. Suicide prevention is everyone’s job,” said Deanna Oberle, a licensed clinical psychologist at El Paso VA.

The El Paso VA Suicide Prevention Program during Suicide Prevention Month aims to remind veterans that seeking help is a strength. This year’s theme is reach out.

Deanna Oberle

“Seeking help is a strength. So we know it can be challenging. So we encourage everyone’s loved ones to assist them during this time and support them in seeking help,” said

Experts said just like going to a professional to help with your physical health, it’s important to go to a professional for your mental health.

“Help doesn’t only look like one thing. It can start off different for everybody. For some it may be medication. For some it might be therapy. For some it might be more like a support group,” said Elisa Barron, a licensed clinic social worker at El Paso VA.

The VA said everyone can help with suicide prevention among veterans and help veterans feel comfortable reaching out for help.

There will be seven events held at El Paso VA Health Care System clinics and throughout the community in El Paso and Dona Ana County, New Mexico during the month of September. These events were put together by local VA suicide prevention team and community partners to raise suicide awareness and provide education on the sensitivity of this topic to both veterans, caregivers and loved ones.

Here is a list of upcoming events:

Date: September 1, 2021

Event: At the Heart of Suicide Prevention: Messages of Hope

Location: El Paso VA Clinic, Main Atrium (5001 N. Piedras, El Paso, TX 79930)

Times: 8:00AM-12:00PM

Date: September 3, 2021

Event: Lethal Means Safety Education and Resource Outreach Table

Location: El Paso VA Clinic, Main Atrium (5001 N. Piedras, El Paso, TX 79930)

Times: 8:00AM-12:00PM

Date: September 8, 2021

Event: S.A.V.E. Training

Location: Veterans Resource Center: El Paso Community College (virtual event for enrolled EPCC students)

Times: 1:00PM-2:30PM

Date: September 10, 2021

Event: #ReachOut El Paso VA Employees Show Suicide Prevention Support

Location: VA Employees at all El Paso VA Clinic locations

Times: 8:00AM-4:30PM

Date: September 12, 2021

Event: Las Cruces, New Mexico Veterans S.A.V.E. Motorcycle Ride

Location: Pre-Registration, September 11, 2021 at 5845 Bataan Memorial, Las Cruces, NM 88012

Start: American Legion Post 10 (1185 E. Madrid Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88012)

Times: 8:30AM-2:00PM

Date: September 16, 2019

Event: NAMI Suicide Prevention Awareness Candlelight Vigil

Location: San Jacinto Plaza (114 W. Mills Ave., El Paso, TX, 79901)

Times: 7:00PM-8:00PM

Date: September 17, 2021

Event: Lethal Means Safety Education and Resource Outreach Table

Location: South Central Wellness Center, (350 Revere St., El Paso, TX 79905)

Times: 8:00AM-12:00PM



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.