Ethics complaint against El Paso Rep. Hernandez was dismissed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The ethics complaint filed against embattled city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez in early November was dismissed three weeks later, according to documents.

The complaint was filed on Oct. 31 to the state and Nov. 1 to the city by local attorney Casey Antonio Williams alleging Hernandez solicited campaign contributions before appointing a campaign treasurer. A campaign finance report for the Special Election that Hernandez is currently, in against Will Veliz, did not list a campaign treasurer.

However, the city’s outside counsel (appointed because the City Attorney represents City Council) said that Hernandez’s July 2018 form identified a treasurer which is valid until a final report is filed or a new treasurer is appointed, a letter stated.

The Texas Ethics Commission complaint was dismissed earlier in November because Hernandez was not required to list a treasurer with the state commission, just the local clerk, a letter stated.

Hernandez and Veliz were the top vote-getters in a Nov. 5 Special Election, which was called for when the City Council concluded that Hernandez resigned when a social media post was published announcing she was running for mayor. It was later taken down and Hernandez maintained it was not posted by her and it was not a formal announcement.

Will Veliz has run on a platform of lower taxes, something he said Hernandez has willingly failed to do while in office.

The runoff election is on Saturday.