Escobar hopes to designate Downtown El Paso as ‘Opportunity Zone’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Congresswoman Veronica Escobar continues to work toward designating Downtown El Paso as an “Opportunity Zone.”

The Congresswoman says Fort Bliss is currently listed as an Opportunity Zone and over the summer, she wrote a letter to the Ways and Means Committee asking them to consider moving it from post to Downtown El Paso as an effort to benefit all El Pasoans.

Escobar says the designation by the Federal Government is meant to spur reinvestment by giving incentives for people in the zone who want to redevelop areas and not be taxed.

“It’s a place that if we’re really able to invest and redevelop Downtown then the taxpayer reaps the benefit because those big tall buildings are worth more their tax rolls are worth more and we just have more quality of life,” Escobar said.

She says she will continue working toward getting Downtown El Paso the designation and hopes to be successful.