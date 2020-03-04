Escobar awaits GOP challenger; Republicans in runoff in Hurd’s district

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Six Republicans were vying to face U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar in the race for Texas’ 16th Congressional District in November. Now two are likely headed to a runoff.

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Will Hurd’s decision to not seek reelection as congressman of the 23rd District drew a large pool of candidates from both political parties. Raul Reyes and Tony Gonzales are leading the pack of nine and are likely headed to a runoff. On the Democratic side, Gina Ortiz Jones had a significant lead with 59% of the early vote.