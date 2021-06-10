Escobar announces run for re-election

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar announced her run for re-election on Thursday. She’s seeking a third term to represent Texas’ 16th Congressional District.

Escobar said her time in the U.S. House of Representatives has been marked by meaningful progress in the Borderland.

“We’ve gotten vaccines into arms, put money into peoples’ pockets, helped small businesses and restarted our economy,” said Escobar.

Additionally, she’s helped pass legislation that supports gun safety, equality, the environment, veterans and military personnel, improved wages and more.

The announcement for re-election coincides with the launch of a statewide effort from the Texas Democratic Party (TDP) to register 1 million of the 3 million eligible but unregistered voters in the state.

On Tuesday, Escobar said that she’s hired a full time staffer in El Paso who will work directly with the TDP to expand and enhance votership, specifically targeting minority communities.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.