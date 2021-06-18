Escape the heat: Balmorhea State Park plans to open soon

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – We have some good news for swimmers looking to escape the heat this summer.

A popular west Texas tourist attraction is splashing back into business. The Balmorhea State Park is opening their pool next weekend on June 26th.

The pool and day use areas will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. in the afternoon.

Guests are strongly encouraged to reserve day passes in advance to be guaranteed entrance. However, the courts, camps and cinegas remain closed.

For more information you can go to Balmorhea State Park — Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.

