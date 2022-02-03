EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Erin Andrews, sports journalist and businesswoman, will serve as the speaker at the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region’s (YWCA) 27th Annual Women’s Luncheon.

The luncheon will take place Wednesday April 20, 2022 at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center.

Although the speaker is always a big draw for attendees, the luncheon is an opportunity for the El Paso community to learn more about, and support, YWCA programs.

The YWCA Women’s Luncheon provides critical funding for YWCA’s programs so we are excited to bring this event back in 2022. When El Pasoans support and attend this luncheon, they are making it possible for YWCA to make a difference in the lives of thousands of women and families in our community. Erin Andrews’ experience as a woman in the male-dominated sports community and as a successful businesswoman make her an excellent speaker for the 27th Annual Women’s Luncheon. dr. sylvia acosta, ywca ceo

Officials familiar say over the past 27 years, the YWCA Women’s Luncheon has raised more than $10 million to support YWCA programs in the El Paso community. These funds provide access to educational opportunities for children from birth through age 18, supportive services for women and children who have survived family violence, workforce development and life skills trainings, affordable housing, social equity programming, and more.

Anyone interested in attending the luncheon can go online, call 915.519.0000, or email womensluncheon@ywcaelpaso.org.

New safety guidelines will be in place during the event, including the availability of masks, increased space between tables, and more.

