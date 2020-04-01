EPWater discovers multiple illegal water connections, meter tampering

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water says they’ve discovered a number of illegal water connections and instances of meter tampering within the last few weeks, prompting them to warn customers about the penalties involved.

EPWater says they’re no longer turning off water service due to non-payment in accordance with the City’s emergency order issued on March 13, 2020, and to protect the health and safety of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company will, however, disconnect service for anyone illegally obtaining water. Inactive accounts or those that were shut off before the order went into effect, are encouraged to contact Customer Service at (915) 594-5500 or customer.service@epwater.org to make arrangements to have service restored. Arrangements may require a good faith deposit.

All EPWater customers will still be responsible for the full bill amount accrued. The company will work with customers on payment plans or other arrangements.