EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water crews are on the scene of a water main break in West El Paso, near the Don Haskins Center.

The break was reported shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Stanton and Baltimore. According to EPWater officials, their crews are on scene, repairing the break.

Our KTSM crew on scene reports that the stretch of Baltimore, between Stanton and Mesa is blocked off, with water flowing into a nearby drain.

Officials add that nearby customers may be experiencing discolored water, or no water service at all.

The utility did not provide a timeline as to the completion of repairs. Look for updates here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.

