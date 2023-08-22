EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 23, North Mesa Street between Champions Place and Resler Drive will be closed overnight to allow El Paso Water to begin the first phase of a waterline replacement project.

The work is part of the utility’s proactive plan to replace aging infrastructure and improve the reliability of the water distribution system for customers, according to a news release.

To enable daytime traffic flows and to minimize impacts to Coronado High School and businesses, construction will be limited to the nighttime hours of 9 p.m. through 6a.m. the following day.

During the closure, drivers heading northbound on North Mesa Street are urged to use the marked detour starting at North Mesa and Shadow Mountain. The detour will take drivers through Shadow Mountain, Westwind, Escondido, Resler, and back onto North Mesa. Southbound lanes will follow the same detour once work on the northbound lanes is complete.

The second and third phases of the project along North Mesa will require closures at Belvidere Street and Desert Trail Dive, respectively, at a later date. Drivers can expect changing traffic patterns during each phase of construction. Motorists are urged to use caution when driving through the area. The project is expected to be completed in October.