EPCSO searching for wanted sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- Four local breweries are collaborating and helping one another out by joining forces and hosting the "Save El Paso Breweries Crawl Event" throughout this weekend.

As part of the crawl event, people can show up to either Blazing Tree Brewery, Old Sheepdog Brewery, El Paso Brewing Company and Aurellia's Bottle Shop and Brewhouse to receive a stamp card with a purchase of $20 or more before tax and tip.

Once you receive the stamp card, you can head out to the next few locations and after receiving all four stamps, you get a limited edition growler while supplies last.

All this while supporting these businesses during hard times due to COVID-19.

"We really really need you right now. If there's ever a time a brewery has needed you, it's right now," Evelyn Vigo, Co-Owner of El Paso Brewing Company said.

All four local breweries that are partaking in the crawl event shared how they've all faced different yet similar challenges since the start of the pandemic.

"Breweries aren't allowed to open but restaurants are, so it's really affecting us really bad. Really, really bad," Vigo said, "So I just got in touch with the other breweries and said hey let's start doing some things and let's see how we can help each other out."