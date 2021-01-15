EPCSO searching for wanted sex offender

EL PASO, Texas — Jose Gerardo Romero, a registered sex offender, is wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
Romero failed to report for his 90-day verification with the Sex Offenders Registration and Tracking Unit with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
Romero was convicted of criminal sexual contact of a minor second degree, attempt to commit enticement of a child and aggravated burglary out of the State of New Mexico. The victim is an 11-year-old female.
Anyone with information about Romero’s location is asked to call (915) 538-2008.