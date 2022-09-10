EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Edge of Texas Steakhouse will be serving free meals to the area’s First Responders in El Paso on 9/11.

The event will take place at 8690 Edge of Texas, El Paso, TX 79934 on Sep. 11 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. First Responders, which includes all emergency response law enforcement agencies, healthcare personnel and emergency response dispatchers will need to provide valid agency/employee ID or credentials to qualify for a free meal of a 6oz Ribeye and baked potato. Regular menu items/drinks will be available for purchase.

The community is also asked to nominate their favorite First Responder for a chance to win a $50 Edge of Texas gift card. You can do this by uploading a photo of the First Responder on Facebook or Instagram and tagging Edge of Texas on their social pages. Winners will be announced at the Appreciation event.

“We appreciate and are honored to serve those who work so hard to serve our community. They truly are the backbone of what makes El Paso great. This past few years have challenged us and our first responders have shown that they are committed to our community, therefore, we are committed to them.” Lupe Acosta, Owner, Edge of Texas Steakhouse

