EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department Gang Unit put on their Santa hats and took to the streets to bring the Christmas Spirit to local families Tuesday.

In partnership with the Montecillo Apartment groups and El Paso Electric, the officers gave a little extra back to families who needed it. In addition to delivering Christmas gifts for kids, El Paso Electric matched some of the contribution money to help families with their electric bills.