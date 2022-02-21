EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday morning, El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials announced that the Gang Unit continues to investigate a weekend shooting in the Lower Valley.

According to the EPPD, the shooting happened Saturday evening at the 7500 block of Acapulco, just east of EPCC’s Valle Verde Campus.

Officers with Mission Valley Regional Command Center responded to the shooting call at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Police say their investigation revealed the shooting was the result of an argument between a couple at the address.

A couple were having an argument and the woman decided to leave the residence with the couple’s three

children and her sister. When the woman placed the couple’s five year old son in the backseat of the car, the offender pointed a gun at the car and fired. The shot struck the car, and the child was not injured. EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

EPPD officials add that the man who fired the shot then ran away from the scene.

