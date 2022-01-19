EPPD’s Auto Theft Task Force arrests suspect who tried to run from officers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Chaparral man is behind bars after allegedly driving a vehicle without the owners permission and attempting to run for El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers.

According to the EPPD, on Tuesday, January 18th, officers with their Auto Theft Task Force were sent to the 4000 Block of Sean Haggerty to find a vehicle being used without permission.

Police say 29-year-old Gael Gutierrez was allegedly using the vehicle without the owner’s permission. When officers called, the owner of the vehicle told the EPPD that her daughter lives at the apartment complex, was recently assaulted by Gutierrez and feared for her daughter’s safety.

As Officers were approaching the apartment, Gutierrez saw the officers and ran away. A foot pursuit took place which ended in the arrest of Gutierrez a short distance from the apartments. el paso police department

EPPD officials say Gutierrez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under the charges of

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence, and Evading Arrest/Detention.

His bonds, issued by Judge J. Joseph, totalled $13,500.

