EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman from Northeast El Paso is arrested on several charges, starting with a minor traffic wreck and ending up with her allegedly tossing urine at a police officer.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, April 25. Officers with the Northeast Regional Command were sent to the 9400 block of Dyer after a minor vehicle accident.

As officers arrived, they say they saw a woman, identified as Joshanae Iman Mcwhorter, yelling at another woman inside the store. As they began to talk with Mcwhorter, officers noticed she was drunk. Officers say Mcwhorter continued to yell and refused to cooperate with the officers.

Officers say they then tried to place Mcwhorter under arrest, but she resisted. She was eventually placed in handcuffs and transported to the Northeast Regional Command.

EPPD officials add that while at the command, Mcwhorter then made threats to kill an officer.

Mcwhorter was then transported to the El Paso County Detention Facility, while at the facility, she urinated on an object and then threw her urine at a police officer.

Mcwhorter was left at the El Paso County Detention Facility under the below charges:

Charge 1: Obstruction or Retaliation, $3,000 bond

Charge 2: Harassment of a Public Servant, $5,000 bond

Charge 3: Resist Arrest Search or Transport, $500 bond

Charge 4: Public Intoxication, Class C Misdemeanor

