EPPD warns drivers after recent string of speed-related crashes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In light of a recent string of speed-related crashes, some of them deadly, El Paso Police are urging drivers to slow down.

Police say five of the total six traffic-related deaths in El Paso so far in 2020 have been due to speeding or failure to control speed. Now, they’re urging drivers to be more aware on the road.

As KTSM previously reported, three different car crashes last week resulted in five deaths, police saying all of them are related to speed. Authorities say this is a drastic increase from just one traffic-related death at this time in 2019.

With speed limits usually at 60-miles-per-hour on city highways, EPPD warns drivers they do not need to drive that fast, saying they need to adjust to constantly changing road conditions, such as construction, increased traffic and weather.

“You can’t expect to drive at the same speed and expect the same results, stopping distances are going to increase, reaction times are also going to increase so you have to drive to the conditions,” said Sgt. Enrique Carillo with EPPD.

Police say its not a matter of enforcement, but human behavior. They say they issued more than 40,000 citations last year for speeding.

With Tuesday’s rainy weather, EPPD says it was a perfect example of conditions requiring drivers to adjust their speeds and slow down to avoid crashes.