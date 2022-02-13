EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say a stabbing in the Upper Valley leaves a man with serious injuries.

Early Sunday morning, EPPD officers were sent to 1071 Country Club Drive in reference to a stabbing.

Officials say one man was transported from that address with ‘life threatening injuries.’

According to the release by EPPD, no other information available for release.

