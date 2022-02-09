EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso Police Department (EPPD) unit was involved in a wreck shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday night in Central El Paso.

The two-vehicle wreck happened at the intersection of Mesa and Montana.

According to officials, there were two people with minor injuries transported to the hospital.

Witnesses say the wreck remained in the intersection, surrounded by emergency tape as first responders tended to the injured and EPPD officials investigated.

EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations (STI) was called to the scene, as the wreck involved one of their units; other EPPD units blocked off Mesa and surrounding streets as the investigation took place.

The scene was cleared shortly before 7 p.m.

Look for updates here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.

