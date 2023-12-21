EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department will ramp up traffic enforcement during the holiday season, thanks to a grant funded through the Texas Department of Transportation Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).

STEP aims to reduce collisions by focusing enforcement efforts in high-crash areas. Additional officers will be working traffic enforcement on an overtime basis beginning December 21st, 2023, through January 2nd, 2024. Officers will be targeting all traffic violations, with a particular focus on Driving While Intoxicated offenses