EPPD to enforce County order starting today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department will start enforcing County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego’s stay at home order on Friday, after a district court ruled that the order is valid.

County Order No. 13 orders all persons living within the County, to include the City of El Paso, to temporarily stay at home unless traveling for essential/emergency activities.

The El Paso Police Department, all City code and emergency personnel will enforce County Order 13 effective immediately.

With the issuance of County Order No. 13, the City faced two conflicting orders and two opposing attorney opinions. Today’s ruling from 34th District Court Judge William Moody clarifies the conflicting orders and allows the City to enforce County Order No. 13.

“Now that Judge Moody has issued his court order deeming County Judge’s Order No. 13 to be in effect, our police officers will enforce the County Judge’s Order,” said City Attorney Karla Nieman. “Both the Attorney General for the State of Texas and the coalition of businesses have filed their notice of appeal.”

The Order requires all non-essential businesses to close immediately, including, but not limited to, tattoo parlors, hair salons, nail salons, gyms and massage businesses.

Additionally, restaurants are able to continue providing to-go and curbside services; however, restaurants cannot conduct in-person dining.

Essential businesses that may remain open include but are not limited to polling sites, schools that provide meal services, child care facilities, grocery stores, funeral services, all health care offices and facilities, pharmacies, government operations, post offices and retail-to-go services.

Violations of the curfew are enforceable with fines of up to $500. To view County Order No. 13 visit EPStrong.org and click on County Orders under the Orders tab.

