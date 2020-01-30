EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police arrested three subjects after reports of an armed subject near El Paso High School.

In a text alert, police said officers initially responded to reports of three armed subjects seen walking in the school.

That prompted the lock-down of El Paso High and surrounding middle and elementary schools.

In a tweet at 10 a.m., police said, “the three reported subjects have been located and detained. In possession of 1 bb-gun. School locked down search of entire school continues for safe measure.”