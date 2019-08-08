elpasostrong
EPPD: ‘Suspicious’ subject did not commit crime outside Casa Carmelita

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A “suspicious subject” at the center of a viral social media post did not commit a crime and was therefore released from custody, police announced.

According to police, officers detained the man at about 7 p.m. at the 900 block of Stanton.

The post accuses the man of brandishing a knife and having a loaded gun, ammunition, and a white powdered substance in his vehicle.

However, investigators interviewed the man and released him after they “determined that no criminal offense had been committed.”

