EPPD seeks community’s help in Animal Cruelty case involving dead cats

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving an animal cruelty case involving cats.

Investigators said a person spotted two dead adult cats in the area of Copia St. and Douglas Ave. According to EPPD, the animals had extensive trauma to their heads.

Detectives believe the incidents are related to each other because the injuries between the two cats appeared comparable, as if caused by the same suspect or suspects.

Detectives with the El Paso Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit have reason to believe the incidents occurred sometime between July 5th and the morning of the 6th.

EPPD’s Animal Cruelty Investigation Unit is asking anyone with information regarding these crimes to come forward and call the Animal Cruelty Hotline at 915-212-0800.