EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding the person who allegedly left five kittens inside of a plastic bag near a dumpster.

The kittens were located on May 10 at around 9:30 a.m. on 150 N. Clark in south-central El Paso, authorities said.

Police are asking anyone with information on this animal cruelty case to please call the Animal Cruelty Hotline at 915-212-0800.