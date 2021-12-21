EPPD searching for 2 vehicles involved in Far East El Paso shots fired incident; One person hit, transported to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say one person is in the hospital with a gunshot wound, and officers continue to search for two vehicles involved in a shots fired incident in Far East El Paso.

The incident, which started shortly after 1:30, involved two vehicles and spanned several streets. Police sent out an update, saying one male was transported to Sierra Providence East Hospital with a gunshot wound.

EPPD patrol units have blocked off North Zaragoza at Tierra Este to Sombre del Sol. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The shooting took place along a very busy portion of North Zaragoza, framed by stores, gas stations, restaurants and at least one day care facility.

Our KTSM photojournalist says police are searching for spent casings, walking in the now-blocked off streets and nearby sidewalks

More to come…

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.