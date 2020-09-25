EPPD searching for thieves accused of stealing a trailer from a local business

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is searching for a pair of thieves who are accused of stealing a trailer at a restaurant in the Mission Valley.

According to EPPD, officers received a report of a trailer that was taken from Toreados Restaurant located at 1155 N. Zaragoza Rd.

Police said the suspects were spotted pulling the trailer about a week later. The trailer was later found abandoned.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects in the photo to call the Mission Valley Regional Command Detective Section at 915-212-8317.

