EPPD searching for suspect in reported East El Paso shooting, 1 injured

EL PASO, (KTSM) – El Paso police are searching for a suspect following a reported shooting in East El Paso.

Authorities tell KTSM the initial call was made near the Whataburger on the 9500 block of Montana Avenue around 4 a.m. Monday. The victim told police he had been shot.



A woman allegedly shot the man then drove off onto the Lone Star Golf Course off Hawkins Boulevard.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching the area for the alleged suspect but do say there is no immediate danger to the public.

KTSM is following this developing story.



