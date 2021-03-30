EPPD searching for missing 67-year-old man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Missing Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 67-year-old El Paso man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

The El Paso Police Department is searching for Oscar Salas, who was last seen at 10 p.m. on Thursday at the 2800 block N. Campbell St. in El Paso. Law enforcement officials believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

Salas is described as a white male with black/gray hair, brown eyes and is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black and white slipon shoes (Vans style). His shoes and shirts have his name on them.

If you have any information regarding Oscar Salas’ whereabouts, contact the El Paso Police Department at (915) 549-0600.