EPPD searching for man last seen in Northeast El Paso in January

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding a 20-year-old man who was last seen in Northeast El Paso in January.

John Israel Balderas has been missing since Jan. 27, when he was seen in Northeast El Paso.

Balderas is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall, 265 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, a striped shirt, jeans and black and white Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Balderas’ whereabouts is asked to call the El Paso Police Department at (915) 832-4419.

