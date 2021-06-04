EPPD searching for 21-year-old man last seen in mid-May in Lower Valley

EPPD is searching for 21-year-old Yahir Ortiz, who was last seen on May 16 in the Lower Valley.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 21-year-old man who was last seen in May in the Lower Valley.

Detectives with EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is searching for 21-year-old Yahir Ortiz, who was last seen May 16 in the Lower Valley area of the city. EPPD did not specify which part of the Lower Valley Ortiz was last seen.

Ortiz has a medical condition that requires medication and is believed to have violent tendencies, according to EPPD.

If you do see Ortiz, police advise the public to not approach him, but to instead call police immediately at 915-832-4400.

