EPPD search for suspect who opened fire outside East El Paso Bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Saturday afternoon, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) asked for the public’s help in finding a man who opened fire at an East El Paso bar.

According to the EPPD, the incident happened 12:55 a.m. Saturday morning as EPPD Officers responded to a call of ‘shots fired’ at EPTX Bar located at 1584 George Dieter.

Their preliminary investigation found that nobody had been struck by the gunfire, but that the man had left after opening fire.

Officers learned that bar employees had escorted a male out of the bar after an altercation. The male made threats to the staff of the bar. Moments later, security staff saw a man in the parking lot walking towards the bar armed with a rifle. The man fired the weapon multiple times towards the bar and security staff. el paso police department

EPPD investigators say suspect is described as a “Black male, approximately 6-feet in height.” At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white tee-shirt with black lettering, denim jeans, and white athletic shoes.

Investigators add that the suspect left scene in a dark-colored S.U.V.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man involved in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (915)566-TIPS(8477) or El Paso Police at (915)832-4400

