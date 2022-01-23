EPPD responds to early Sunday morning fight at East El Paso restaurant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers responded to an alleged knife fight that turned into shots fired call early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a 911 call of a fight with weapons along the 11000 block of Gateway West, shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials say the original comments of the call were that the suspects “had knives, and later witnesses heard possible shots fired.”
Police say that the officers searched the area and located the 23-year old who had injuries related to being in a fight, however no shooting victim was located, and at this time it is unclear if shots were actually fired.
EPPD officials add that the 23-year old was uncooperative with Officers and did not want to file charges related to the fight.
