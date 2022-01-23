EPPD responds to early Sunday morning fight at East El Paso restaurant

The police’s preliminary investigation found that a 23-year old Hispanic man became involved in a fight with three men. The 23-year old ran into the Denny’s Restaurant for help.

Shortly after, three Hispanic men entered the restaurant and chased the 23-year old outside. While the 23-year old and the other men were outside, witnesses reported hearing what sounded like gunfire.

The three men and the 23-year old fled the area.

El Paso police department