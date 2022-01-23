EPPD responds to early Sunday morning fight at East El Paso restaurant

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officers responded to an alleged knife fight that turned into shots fired call early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a fight with weapons along the 11000 block of Gateway West, shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Officials say the original comments of the call were that the suspects “had knives, and later witnesses heard possible shots fired.”

The police’s preliminary investigation found that a 23-year old Hispanic man became involved in a fight with three men. The 23-year old ran into the Denny’s Restaurant for help.

Shortly after, three Hispanic men entered the restaurant and chased the 23-year old outside. While the 23-year old and the other men were outside, witnesses reported hearing what sounded like gunfire.

The three men and the 23-year old fled the area.

El Paso police department

Police say that the officers searched the area and located the 23-year old who had injuries related to being in a fight, however no shooting victim was located, and at this time it is unclear if shots were actually fired.

EPPD officials add that the 23-year old was uncooperative with Officers and did not want to file charges related to the fight.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story