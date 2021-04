EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s SWAT unit has been deployed to a residence at the 600 block of Hempstead Drive and surrounding area on Monday afternoon.

The SWAT Unit is responding to a suicidal subject armed with a shotgun holding a young child inside a vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.